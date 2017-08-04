FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA says investigation into an ImprimisRx product highlights some risks
August 4, 2017 / 7:23 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says investigation into an ImprimisRx product highlights some risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Food & Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA investigation into two serious adverse events associated with ImprimisRx’s compounded curcumin emulsion product for injection

* Says on June 23, 2017, ImprimisRx recalled all unexpired products containing the ungraded PEG 40 castor oil​

* Investigation into adverse events associated with ImprimisRx’s curcumin emulsion product highlights some risks related to compounded drugs‍​

* Risks associated with curcumin emulsion product include absence of label warning about hypersensitivity reactions associated with the PEG 40 castor oil Source text: (bit.ly/2ffFqwY) Further company coverage:

