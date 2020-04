April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA SAYS ISSUED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION TO DECONTAMINATE MILLIONS OF N95 RESPIRATORS

* U.S. FDA-ISSUED EUA TO DECONTAMINATE ABOUT 4 MILLION N95 OR N95-EQUIVALENT RESPIRATORS PER DAY IN U.S. FOR REUSE BY HEALTH CARE WORKERS Source text for Eikon: