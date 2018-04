April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Food And Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS ISSUED AN ORDER TO RESTRICT THE SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF BAYER’S ESSURE DEVICE

* NEW ESSURE LABELING RESTRICTS SALE TO HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, FACILITIES THAT PROVIDE INFORMATION TO PATIENTS ABOUT RISKS, BENEFITS OF DEVICE

* DETERMINED THAT SOME WOMEN STILL ARE NOT RECEIVING INFORMATION ABOUT THE KNOWN RISKS OF ESSURE BEFORE IMPLANTATION