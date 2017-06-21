BRIEF-U.S. FDA says it is working to lift barriers to generic drug competition

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA :

* U.S. FDA's Scott Gottlieb says FDA working to lift barriers to generic drug competition

* U.S. FDA's Gottlieb says while FDA doesn’t have a direct role in drug pricing, it can take steps to help address this problem

* U.S. FDA's Gottlieb says FDA can take steps to address pricing problem by facilitating increased competition through approval of lower-cost, generic medicines

* U.S. FDA's Gottlieb says it is working on a drug competition action plan