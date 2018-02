BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Medtronic Recalls Certain Types Of Defibrillators

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS MEDTRONIC RECALLS CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY AND IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERTER DEFIBRILLATORS DUE TO MANUFACTURING ERROR

* U.S. FDA SAYS RECALLED 48 UNITS IN U.S. OF MEDTRONIC‘S CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY WITH DEFIBRILLATION AND IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERT-DEFIBRILLATORS

* U.S. FDA SAYS IDENTIFIED MEDTRONIC'S ICDS, CRT-DS RECALL AS A CLASS I RECALL; USE OF THESE DEVICES MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURIES OR DEATH Source text: (bit.ly/2F82rNq) Further company coverage: