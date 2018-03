BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Monteris Medical Is Recalling Its NeuroBlate Probe

March 22 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA SAYS PROVIDING PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ABOUT POTENTIAL FOR UNINTENDED HEATING, PATIENT INJURY WITH USE OF MONTERIS MEDICAL NEUROBLATE PROBE

* U.S. FDA - DEVICE IS CURRENTLY SUBJECT OF A VOLUNTARY RECALL WHICH WAS INITIATED BY THE FIRM, AND CLASSIFIED AS CLASS I BY THE FDA

* U.S. FDA - MONTERIS ISSUED THREE PRODUCT ADVISORIES BETWEEN OCTOBER AND DECEMBER 2017, WHICH WERE PART OF THE CLASS I RECALL

* U.S. FDA - HAS CONCERNS THAT INFORMATION PROVIDED BY MONTERIS HAS NOT SUFFICIENTLY MITIGATED RISK OF UNINTENDED PROBE TIP HEATING

* U.S. FDA - GOT MEDICAL DEVICE REPORTS RELATED TO OVERHEATING OF PROBE, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF A PATIENT WHO EXPERIENCED INTRACRANIAL HEMORRHAGE & DIED