March 27 (Reuters) - Dexcom Inc:

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM

* U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS II & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS