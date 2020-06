June 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA SAYS TAKES ACTION TO PROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH; INCREASE SUPPLY OF ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZER

* U.S. FDA - UPDATED GUIDANCES TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CLARIFICATION ON MANUFACTURING AND COMPOUNDING OF CERTAIN ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTS

* FDA -SPECIFYING INTERIM LEVELS OF CERTAIN IMPURITIES THAT CAN BE PRESENT IN ETHANOL BASED SANITIZER THAT CAN BE TOLERATED FOR RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD