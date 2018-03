BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says U.S. Court Entered Consent Decree Of Permanent Injunction With Riddhi USA Inc

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK HAS ENTERED A CONSENT DECREE OF PERMANENT INJUNCTION WITH RIDDHI USA INC

* U.S. FDA SAYS U.S. COURT ALSO ENTERED CONSENT DECREE OF PERMANENT INJUNCTION WITH MOHD M. ALAM, PRESIDENT AND OWNER OF RIDDHI USA INC

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMANENT INJUNCTION REQUIRES DEFENDANTS TO CEASE DIRECTLY/INDIRECTLY MANUFACTURING OR DISTRIBUTING DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2GhLIIZ)