BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says U.S.Court Files Permanent Injunction Against MyNicNaxs LLC Of Florida

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS A U.S. DISTRICT COURT ENTERED A CONSENT DECREE OF PERMANENT INJUNCTION BETWEEN THE U.S. AND MYNICNAXS LLC OF DELTONA, FLORIDA

* U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER

* U.S. FDA - AS PER COMPLAINT FILED WITH CONSENT DECREE, FDA TESTS SHOWED SOME OF MYNICNAXS’ PRODUCTS CONTAINED UNDISCLOSED PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS

* U.S. FDA - SOME OF THE UNDISCLOSED PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS THAT SHOWED IN MYNICNAXS’ PRODUCTS WERE SILDENAFIL, SIBUTRAMINE, AND PHENOLPHTHALEIN

* U.S. FDA - PERMANENT INJUNCTION REQUIRES MYNICNAXS, DEFENDANTS TO CEASE DIRECTLY/INDIRECTLY DISTRIBUTING ANY UNAPPROVED NEW DRUGS OR MISBRANDED DRUGS Source text: (bit.ly/2Gf9Uf1)