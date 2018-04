BRIEF-U.S. FDA Takes Actions To Crack Down On Sale Of E-Cigarettes

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA SAYS HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A “LARGE-SCALE, UNDERCOVER NATIONWIDE BLITZ” WHICH STARTED APRIL 6 TO CRACK DOWN ON SALE OF E-CIGARETTES

* U.S. FDA SAYS HAS BEEN CONDUCTING NATIONWIDE BLITZ TO CRACK DOWN ON SALE OF E-CIGARETTES TO MINORS AT BOTH BRICK-AND-MORTAR AND ONLINE RETAILERS

* U.S. FDA SAYS SINCE BEGINNING OF MARCH, FDA COMPLIANCE CHECKS HAVE UNCOVERED 40 VIOLATIONS FOR ILLEGAL SALES OF JUUL PRODUCTS TO YOUTH

* U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE

* U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO SENT AN OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR INFORMATION DIRECTLY TO JUUL LABS, REQUIRING THE COMPANY TO SUBMIT CERTAIN “IMPORTANT” DOCUMENTS

* U.S. FDA - INFORMATION REQUESTED FROM JUUL LABS INCLUDES DOCUMENTS RELATED TO RESEARCH ON JUUL PRODUCTS’ HEALTH, TOXICOLOGICAL, BEHAVIORAL OR PHYSIOLOGIC EFFECTS

* U.S. FDA SAYS HAS ISSUED 40 WARNING LETTERS TO RETAILERS FOR THE ILLEGAL SALES OF JUUL PRODUCTS TO YOUTH AS UNCOVERED BY FDA'S COMPLIANCE CHECKS Source text : (reut.rs/2Hp4qim) Further company coverage: