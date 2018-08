BRIEF-U.S. FDA Updates Prescribing Information For Keytruda & Tecentriq

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA - UPDATES PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) & TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) TO REQUIRE USE OF FDA-APPROVED COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* FDA SAYS TWO COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TESTS APPROVED; ONE FOR USE WITH KEYTRUDA & ONE FOR TECENTRIQ

* FDA - SECOND-LINE INDICATIONS IN UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA FOR KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) & TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) REMAIN UNCHANGED

* FDA - UPDATED PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR KEYTRUDA & TECENTRIQ TO REQUIRE USE OF APPROVED TEST FOR SELECTION OF PATIENTS WHO ARE CISPLATIN-INELIGIBLE