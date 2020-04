April 13 (Reuters) - Repro Med Systems Inc:

* UNITED STATES FEDERAL COURT OF APPEALS RULES IN FAVOR OF KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS

* KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS - COURT AFFIRMED EARLIER DECISION THAT GRANTED CO'S MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGEMENT OF NON-INFRINGEMENT AGAINST EMED TECHNOLOGIES