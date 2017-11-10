FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib)
Sections
Featured
China widens access to its financial sector
China
China widens access to its financial sector
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 11:50 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

BRIEF-U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib) to include treatment of children with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase

* Approval based on data from prospective trial in pediatric chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase​

* Co says ‍continues to explore pediatric applications for investigational oncology agents within its broad development program​

* Approval for Sprycel granted under priority review, indication received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.