BRIEF-US Foods announces secondary public offering of common stock
September 13, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-US Foods announces secondary public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* US Foods announces secondary public offering of common stock

* ‍announces an offering of 40 million shares of its common stock by​ selling stockholders

* US Foods Holding says the co’s shares to be offered by ‍investment funds associated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

* US Foods Holding says the co ‍is not selling any stock in the transaction and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

