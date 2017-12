Dec 4 (Reuters) - Us Foods Holding Corp:

* US FOODS COMPLETES SECONDARY OFFERING AND CONCURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - OFFERING INCLUDED REPURCHASE OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FROM UNDERWRITER AT $28.00 PER SHARE

* US FOODS - CLOSING OF ITS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 40 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK BY SOME INVESTMENT FUNDS