March 24 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp:

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - ON MARCH 23, 2020, US FOODS BORROWED $300 MILLION UNDER ABL FACILITY

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - ON MARCH 24, 2020, US FOODS BORROWED AN ADDITIONAL $400 MILLION UNDER ABL FACILITY

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - BORROWINGS MADE FOR PURPOSE OF INCREASING CASH ON HAND, PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY DUE TO UNCERTAINTY FROM COVID-19