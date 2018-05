May 8 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp:

* Q1 SALES $5.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.99 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 3 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL CASE VOLUME DECREASED 2.3%; INDEPENDENT RESTAURANT CASE VOLUME INCREASED 4.3%

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CASE VOLUME GROWTH OF ABOUT 1%

* FOR 2018, OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 6-8% AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $2.00-$2.10 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* “OUTLOOK FOR INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND THE OVERALL INDUSTRY REMAINS STRONG” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: