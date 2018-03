March 15 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp:

* US FOODS PRESENTS STRATEGY UPDATE AND MID-TERM OUTLOOK AT INVESTOR DAY

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - ‍THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8-10% ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH​

* US FOODS HOLDING CORP - THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PERCENT - 10 PERCENT ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: