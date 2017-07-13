FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal appoints Douglas Glaspey as interim CEO
July 13, 2017 / 1:20 PM / in a month

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal appoints Douglas Glaspey as interim CEO

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Geothermal Inc:

* U.S. Geothermal Inc. appoints Douglas J. Glaspey interim CEO and enters into executive advisor agreement with Dennis J. Gilles

* U.S. Geothermal Inc- ‍glaspey will also continue to serve as company's president and chief operating officer​

* U.S. Geothermal Inc- ‍entered into a six-month agreement with current CEO Dennis J. Gilles to serve as an executive advisor to co

* U.S. Geothermal - ‍appointment of Glaspey as interim chief executive officer, effective July 19, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

