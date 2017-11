Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Global Investors Inc

* U.S. Global Investors reports improved net income for first quarter 2018 due to strategic investment in first public blockchain firm to mine new digital currencies

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million

* U.S. Global Investors Inc - ‍total assets under management were $771 million as of September 30, 2017, versus $946 million at September 30, 2016​