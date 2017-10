Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Global Investors Inc

* U.S. Global Investors reports 23% year-over-year growth in operating revenue for fiscal year 2017

* U.S. Global investors inc - ‍As of June 30, 2017, total assets under management were $760 million, compared to $883 million as of June 30, 2016​