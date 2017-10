Sept 27 (Reuters) - US Gold Corp:

* U.S. Gold Corp. stakes additional claims at the keystone project to significantly expand the gold exploration project in Nevada

* U.S. Gold - ‍completed earlier this month staking of 122 additional claims for keystone project, in north central Nevada, on prolific cortez trend​

* U.S. Gold Corp - ‍keystone project now consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims