June 16 (Reuters) -

* US GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS EXPECTS HEALTH INSURERS TO COVER ALL PATIENT COSTS OF POTENTIAL NEW CORONAVIRUS VACCINES

* US GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS “MAXIMIZED THE POSSIBILITY” OF HAVING A VACCINE BEFORE YEAR END

* US GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ENOUGH CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AVAILABLE TO PROTECT “AS MUCH LIFE AS POSSIBLE” BY HEIGHT OF FLU SEASON (Reporting By Caroline Humer)