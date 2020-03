BRIEF-U.S. HHS And State Of California To Support Passengers On The Grand Princess Cruise Ship

March 8 (Reuters) -

* U.S. HHS SAYS HHS AND STATE OF CALIFORNIA TO SUPPORT PASSENGERS ON THE GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP

* U.S. HHS SAYS WILL WORK WITH STATE AND LOCAL PARTNERS IN CALIFORNIA TO SUPPORT PASSENGERS RETURNING TO UNITED STATES ON GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP

* U.S. HHS SAYS SHIP WILL DOCK TEMPORARILY IN A NON-PASSENGER PORT IN SAN FRANCISCO BAY

* U.S. HHS SAYS PASSENGERS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO FEDERAL MILITARY INSTALLATIONS FOR MEDICAL SCREENING, COVID-19 TESTING, AND A 14-DAY QUARANTINE

* HHS SAYS NEARLY 1,000 PASSENGERS WHO ARE CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS WILL COMPLETE MANDATORY QUARANTINE AT TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE & MIRAMAR NAVAL AIR STATION Source text: (bit.ly/3aHu1gD) Further company coverage: