June 25 (Reuters) -

* U.S. HHS ANNOUNCES NEW ORGAN TRANSPLANT GUIDANCE

* U.S. HHS - ALTHOUGH THERE WAS A FALL IN NUMBER OF ORGAN TRANSPLANTS BEING PERFORMED IN U.S. DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, NUMBER IS BEGINNING TO INCREASE

* U.S. HHS - GUIDELINE RECOMMENDS THAT ORGAN TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS RECEIVE HEPATITIS B VACCINATION Source text: bit.ly/31cxkeu