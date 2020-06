June 9 (Reuters) -

* U.S. HHS ANNOUNCES ENHANCED PROVIDER PORTAL, RELIEF FUND PAYMENTS FOR SAFETY NET HOSPITALS, MEDICAID & CHIP PROVIDERS

* U.S. HHS - EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE ABOUT $15 BILLION TO ELIGIBLE PROVIDERS THAT PARTICIPATE IN STATE MEDICAID, CHIP PROGRAMS

* U.S. HHS - ANNOUNCING DISTRIBUTION OF $10 BILLION IN PROVIDER RELIEF FUNDS TO SAFETY NET HOSPITALS THAT SERVE MOST VULNERABLE CITIZENS