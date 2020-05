BRIEF-U.S. HHS, AstraZeneca Collaborating For At Least 300 Mln Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine

May 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* U.S. HHS - HHS, ASTRAZENECA COLLABORATING TO MAKE AVAILABLE AT LEAST 300 MILLION DOSES OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AZD1222, WITH FIRST DOSES DELIVERED AS EARLY AS OCT

* U.S. HHS - UNDER PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP, BARDA CAN PROVIDE UP TO $1.2 BILLION TO SUPPORT, IN PARALLEL, ADVANCED CLINICAL STUDIES, AMONG OTHERS

* U.S. HHS - A PHASE 1/PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY HAS BEEN UNDERWAY USING THE PROPOSED TECHNOLOGY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM SINCE THE END OF APRIL.