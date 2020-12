BRIEF-U.S. HHS' Giroir Says Working With Abbott To Increase Production Of Swabs Used In Covid-19 Tests

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* U.S. HHS’ GIROIR SAYS WORKING WITH ABBOTT TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF SWABS USED IN COVID-19 TESTS

* U.S. HHS’ GIROIR SAYS AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS WILL BE IMPROVEMENT OVER POINT-OF-CARE TESTS FOR REPORTING RESULTS TO PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS

* U.S. HHS’ GIROIR SAYS HERD IMMUNITY COULD BE ACHIEVED WHEN 75%-80% OF POPULATION IS IMMUNIZED: BRIEFING

* U.S. HHS' GIROIR SAYS AS OF THIS WEEK SHIPPED 102 MILLION BINAX TESTS FROM ABBOT INCLUDING 66 MILLION TO STATES