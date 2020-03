March 29 (Reuters) -

* U.S. HHS SAYS ACCEPTS DONATIONS OF MEDICINE TO STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE AS POSSIBLE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* U.S. HHS SAYS ACCEPTED 30 MILLION DOSES OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE DONATED BY NOVARTIS’S SANDOZ AS POSSIBLE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* U.S. HHS SAYS ACCEPTED 1 MILLION DOSES OF CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE DONATED BY BAYER PHARMACEUTICALS AS POSSIBLE TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS