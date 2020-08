Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* U.S. NHC SAYS AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT BEGINNING TO INVESTIGATE ISAIAS

* U.S. NHC SAYS ISAIAS LOCATED ABOUT 70 MILES (115 KM) EAST SOUTHEAST OF FORT LAUDERDALE FLORIDA, WITH MAX SUSTAINED WINDS 70 MPH (110 KM/H)