June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission:

* SAYS IT HAS ACCEPTED OKLO POWER LLC’S LICENSE APPLICATION TO BUILD AND RUN AN ADVANCED NON-LIGHT-WATER NUCLEAR REACTOR AT ITS AURORA PLANT AT THE IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY SITE IN IDAHO

* THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE APPLICATION “DOES NOT INDICATE WHETHER THE COMMISSION WILL ULTIMATELY APPROVE OR REJECT THE REQUEST FOR A LICENSE”

* OKLO’S APPLICATION WAS SUBMITTED ON MARCH 11

* SOURCE: ( bit.ly/2AG1QCt )