BRIEF-U.S. NTSB says is sending a team of four to investigate Tuesday's fatal, electric vehicle crash in Florida

May 9 (Reuters) - NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD:

* U.S. NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD SAYS IS SENDING A TEAM OF FOUR TO INVESTIGATE TUESDAY’S FATAL, ELECTRIC VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORIDA

* U.S. NTSB SAYS A 2014 TESLA MODEL S WAS REPORTEDLY TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WHEN IT STRUCK A WALL RESULTING IN A POSTCRASH FIRE

* NTSB SAYS DOES NOT, AT THIS TIME, ANTICIPATE AUTOPILOT BEING A PART OF INVESTIGATION

* NTSB SAYS INVESTIGATION PRIMARILY FOCUS ON EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN RELATION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY FIRE, INCLUDING FIRE DEPARTMENT ACTIVITIES, TOWING OPERATIONS