Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. OFFERS TO HELP INCREASE PRODUCTION OF PFIZER/BIONTECH COVID VACCINE - FT

* OPERATION WARP SPEED IS TRYING TO DOUBLE ITS PRE-ORDER OF DOSES, AFTER SOARING DEMAND HAS LED TO A SHORTAGE - FT

* OPERATION WARP SPEED TRYING TO HELP PFIZER OBTAIN MORE RAW MATERIALS, EQUIPMENT TO ENSURE IT CAN PRODUCE EXTRA DOSES BY JUNE 2021 - FT