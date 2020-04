BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy In Near Term, Expects To Incur Operating Losses Due To Covid-19

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - COMPANY EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN REVENUE AND, IN NEAR TERM, EXPECTS TO INCUR OPERATING LOSSES DUE TO COVID-19

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - HAVE FURLOUGHED OR TERMINATED APPROXIMATELY 1,500 EMPLOYEES ACROSS COMPANY TO DATE

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - IN CORPORATE OFFICE, HAVE MADE ACROSS BOARD SALARY REDUCTIONS OF FROM 20% TO 25%

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - HAVE 51 CLINICS AT LEAST TEMPORARILY CLOSED AT THIS POINT