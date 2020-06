BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Inc Says Ten Of Co's Temporarily Closed Clinics Have Now Reopened

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - TEN OF CO’S TEMPORARILY CLOSED CLINICS HAVE NOW REOPENED

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - THIS WEEK, OPEN PHYSICAL THERAPY CLINICS ARE OPERATING AT ABOUT 70% OF NORMAL PATIENT VOLUME

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - ABOUT 300 EMPLOYEES TEMPORARILY FURLOUGHED HAVE RETURNED TO WORK ON EITHER A PART TIME OR FULL TIME BASIS

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN $40 MILLION IN CASH AND $55 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS BANK CREDIT LINE