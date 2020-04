BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Inc Will Pay Q1 Dividend As Scheduled On April 17, 2020

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - WILL PAY THE FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND AS SCHEDULED ON FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT CO WILL PAY SUBSEQUENT DIVIDENDS FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - HAVE 51 CLINICS AT LEAST TEMPORARILY CLOSED AND ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL CLOSURES

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY - TO DATE HAVE FURLOUGHED OR TERMINATED ABOUT 2,000 EMPLOYEES, COMPRISING MORE THAN 40% OF EMPLOYEES ACROSS COMPANY

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY - MADE ACROSS BOARD EMPLOYEE SALARY REDUCTIONS OF FROM 20% TO 25%, AS WELL AS A 35% TO 40% SALARY REDUCTION FOR EXECUTIVES

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY - 50% REDUCTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS RELATED FEES