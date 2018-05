BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.27

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 REVENUE $108.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $106.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY- NET PATIENT REVENUES FROM PHYSICAL THERAPY OPERATIONS INCREASED ABOUT 7.4%, TO $100.6 MILLION IN 2018 Q1 FROM $93.7 MILLION IN 2017 Q1

* COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

* QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%

* QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE