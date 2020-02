Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* SEES 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.98 TO $3.10

* SAYS 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE EXCLUDES EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SCHEDULED RETIREMENT AND REPLACEMENT OF COMPANY’S CFO

* QUARTERLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69, REVENUE VIEW $121.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: