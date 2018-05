May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY MAKES SECOND ACQUISITION IN INDUSTRIAL INJURY PREVENTION SECTOR

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN COMPANY WHICH IS LEADING PROVIDER OF INDUSTRIAL INJURY PREVENTION SERVICES

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - ACQUIRED A 65% INTEREST IN COMPANY FOR $9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: