BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Says Physical Therapy Patient Volumes Are Currently At About 50% Of Normal Rates And Vary Significantly By Region

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - PHYSICAL THERAPY PATIENT VOLUMES ARE CURRENTLY AT APPROXIMATELY 50% OF NORMAL RATES AND VARY SIGNIFICANTLY BY REGION

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - AT THIS POINT, WE HAVE 72 CLINICS THAT ARE CLOSED AS A RESULT OF THIS PANDEMIC

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - EXPERIENCING A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN REVENUE AND, IN NEAR TERM, EXPECTS TO INCUR LOSSES

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - TO DATE WE HAVE FURLOUGHED OR TERMINATED MORE THAN 2,150 EMPLOYEES

* U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC - CURRENTLY, WE HAVE A CASH BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $100.0 MILLION