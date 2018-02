BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service Qtrly Controllable Income $353 Mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE QTRLY CONTROLLABLE INCOME $353 MILLION VERSUS $522 MILLION

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE SAYS TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $19.2 BILLION, ESSENTIALLY UNCHANGED

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE - IN Q1, PACKAGE VOLUMES GREW BY 111 MILLION PIECES, OR ABOUT 7 PERCENT

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE - IN Q1, MAIL VOLUMES DECLINED BY ABOUT 2 BILLION PIECES, OR ABOUT 5% PERCENT

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE SAYS NET LOSS FOR Q1 TOTALED $540 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME OF $1.4 BILLION LAST YEAR

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE - ABILITY TO REACT TO DECLINING VOLUMES BY COST CONTROL OR GROWING REVENUE THROUGH PRICING FLEXIBILITY “CONSTRAINED” BY CURRENT LAW

* U.S. POSTAL SERVICE - CONTINUING MAIL DECLINES IN QUARTER "PLACE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL PRESSURE ON US, UNDERSCORING NEED FOR CHANGE"