FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service reports revenue of $16.7 bln for Q3
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 10, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service reports revenue of $16.7 bln for Q3

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Postal Service:

* U.S. Postal Service - reported revenue of $16.7 billion for Q3 of fiscal year 2017, essentially flat compared to Q3 last year​

* U.S. Postal Service says "growth in our lower-margin package business is not sufficient to make up for accelerating mail volume declines"​

* ‍U.S. Postal Service - postal service reported net loss for quarter of $2.1 billion, an increase in net loss of $573 million, compared to same quarter last year​

* U.S. Postal Service​ - "‍volume declines in mail are expected to continue due to the ongoing migration from mail toward electronic communication" Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.