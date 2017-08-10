BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service reports revenue of $16.7 bln for Q3

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Postal Service:

* U.S. Postal Service - reported revenue of $16.7 billion for Q3 of fiscal year 2017, essentially flat compared to Q3 last year​

* U.S. Postal Service says “growth in our lower-margin package business is not sufficient to make up for accelerating mail volume declines”​

* ‍U.S. Postal Service - postal service reported net loss for quarter of $2.1 billion, an increase in net loss of $573 million, compared to same quarter last year​

* U.S. Postal Service​ - "‍volume declines in mail are expected to continue due to the ongoing migration from mail toward electronic communication"