October 25, 2017 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-‍U.S. Postal Service says between thanksgiving & new year's day in 2017, co expects to deliver 850 mln packages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Postal Service:‍

* U.S. Postal Service - between Thanksgiving & New Year’s day in 2017, co expects to deliver 850 million packages, up 10 percent compared to same period last year​

* ‍U.S. Postal Service says will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season​

* ‍U.S. Postal Service says will be expanding its sunday delivery operations to locations with high package volumes beginning Nov 26​

* U.S. Postal Service says starting the week of December 11, customer traffic is expected to increase​

* U.S. Postal Service says week of December 18 to December 24 is predicted to be busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week​

* U.S. ‍Postal Service says also expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages per week during weeks starting Dec 11 and Dec 18 to Dec 24​ Source text for Eikon:

