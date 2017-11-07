FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service selects Lockheed Martin to provide enhanced package processing system
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service selects Lockheed Martin to provide enhanced package processing system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* U.S. Postal Service selects Lockheed Martin to provide enhanced package processing system

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍Has been selected by U.S. Postal Service to provide package processing systems​

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍Indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a maximum potential value of $215 million​

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍System is scheduled to be fully tested, accepted and on-line in October 2018 to support peak mailing season​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

