July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. SBA:

* U.S. SBA SAYS PROVIDED $20 BILLION TO SMALL BUSINESSES AND NON-PROFITS THROUGH ECONOMIC INJURY DISASTER LOAN ADVANCE PROGRAM

* U.S. SBA - HAVING ALLOCATED FULL $20 BILLION THAT WAS APPROPRIATED BY CONGRESS, SBA WILL DISCONTINUE MAKING EIDL ADVANCES TO NEW APPLICANTS Source text for Eikon: