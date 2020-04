April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Small Business Administration:

* U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION SAYS URGE CONGRESS TO APPROPRIATE ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION SAYS “BY LAW, SBA WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ISSUE NEW LOAN APPROVALS ONCE PROGRAMS EXPERIENCE A LAPSE IN APPROPRIATIONS” Source text for Eikon: