Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SEC INVESTIGATES ALTRIA’S INVESTMENT IN JUUL - WSJ

* SEC INVESTIGATING WHETHER ALTRIA ADEQUATELY DISCLOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS RISKS WHEN IT SPENT $12.8 BILLION IN 2018 TO TAKE A 35% STAKE IN JUUL- WSJ