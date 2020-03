March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

* U.S. SEC SAYS PROVIDES TEMPORARY ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY TO REGISTERED INVESTMENT COMPANIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* SEC SAYS RELIEF IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE FUNDS WITH ADDITIONAL TOOLS TO MANAGE THEIR PORTFOLIOS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* SEC SAYS PERMITS FUNDS TO USE ADDITIONAL FUNDING AND OTHER TOOLS TO MANAGE THEIR PORTFOLIOS FOR THE BENEFIT OF INVESTORS Source text: bit.ly/2JbEQvW